Easy choice for me to sign for Barcelona because Xavi gave me lot of confidence, reveals Jules Kounde
Today at 8:10 PM
Newly signed Barcelona star Jules Kounde has confessed that he signed for the La Liga giants because of Xavi and admitted that the Spaniard gave him what he was looking for. The former Sevilla defender looked set to leave for the Premier League this summer before a last minute move by Barcelona.
Following their financial struggles last summer, many expected that trend to continue for Barcelona especially after the La Liga side spent heavily in January. However, instead, the Camp Nou side proceeded to bring in seven new faces including Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha but the biggest shock was Jules Kounde. The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and the Blues looked all set to sign him although the move eventually fell apart.
It saw Barcelona make a last ditch effort to bring the former Sevilla defender over to the Camp Nou and the move worked as Kounde signed in a deal worth over €60 million. However, in light of that, Kounde revealed that it was an easy decision to sign for the Camp Nou side and admitted that Xavi was a key reason as to why he signed for them. He added that the Barcelona boss gave him what he “was looking for” and that he “liked his way of approaching football”
“Barca is still a club able to attract anyone, and the manager was very important too. He gave me a lot of confidence and I liked his way of approaching football. It was an easy choice for me because he gave me all that I was looking for,” Kounde said, reported the Athletic.
