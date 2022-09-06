Easy choice for me to sign for Barcelona because Xavi gave me lot of confidence, reveals Jules Kounde

It saw Barcelona make a last ditch effort to bring the former Sevilla defender over to the Camp Nou and the move worked as Kounde signed in a deal worth over €60 million. However, in light of that, Kounde revealed that it was an easy decision to sign for the Camp Nou side and admitted that Xavi was a key reason as to why he signed for them. He added that the Barcelona boss gave him what he “was looking for” and that he “liked his way of approaching football”