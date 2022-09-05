Worried for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City as they look in bit of trouble, admits Gary Neville

Premier League legend and pundit Gary Neville has admitted that he is worried about Leicester City and manager Brendan Rodgers following their horrendous start to the 2022/23 season. The Foxes are one of two Premier League sides without a win this season and sit bottom of the league table.

Despite their struggles in the Premier League last season, Leicester City still managed to reach the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, losing to eventual winners AS Roma. However, the lack of European football combined with the fact that the Foxes did finish 8th on the league table, meant that finances were in a precarious position. That has been evident during the summer as the club ended the transfer window by bringing in just two new faces, one a replacement for Wesley Fofana.

But that combined with various other issues has seen Leicester struggle immensely in their opening six games, with them currently on a five-game losing run. Not only that, they’re one of two sides yet to win a game in the league and sit bottom of the league table with just one point. It has many worried about their future with Gary Neville amongst the crowd as he admitted that he is very worried for Brendan Rodgers. He also added that “they look in a bit of trouble” and that it might be “very difficult to recover” their morale going forward.

“I really worry about Leicester. I have to say, earlier on in the season when Kasper Schmeichel went to Nice, I thought 'why's that one been sanctioned?'. Schmeichel is not only a very good goalkeeper, but you imagine the presence and the impact he'd have on that dressing room, and the comfort he would give to everybody,” Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“You can't replace that easily, you just can't. They've lost Harry Maguire before, they've lost N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez - but I just thought it was a strange thing to do. Then obviously Wesley Fofana has left as well - I would be worried if I was a Leicester fan. There are rumours that the manager is in trouble. Brendan Rodgers has done a brilliant job there.

“He expected the window to go better - I think everybody did. Leicester have been like Brighton: when they've let players go, they've brought other ones in. But you look at what's happening there now and I'm worried for Brendan, and I'm worried for Leicester. They look in a bit of trouble and it doesn't look like it's right there. When you demoralize a dressing room and a coaching staff with the players that leave, it's very difficult to recover that,” he added.