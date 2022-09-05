Prefer to lose game 4-0 rather than lose four games 1-0, asserts Jose Mourinho

In light of their 4-0 to Udinese, Roma boss Jose Mourinho praised his opponents on the night as he admitted that they were perfect but also revealed that it was a difficult game for his team. The Giallorossi endured a tough battle against Udinese, losing their first game of the season.

With both AS Roma and Udinese walking into their clash unbeaten after four league games, it had many believing that the duo would butt heads but the game would end on level pegging. Instead, Jose Mourinho’s side were taught a hardy lesson by Andrea Sottil’s squad as Udinese extending their two game winning to three by beating Roma 4-0 on the night. However, things weren’t all bad for the Giallorossi as they created chances but failed to take them and eventually fell to their opponents.

It also put an end to Roma’s unbeaten start to the new campaign and it allowed Udinese to leapfrog over them into fourth place, only one point behind league leaders Napoli and AC Milan. Yet despite the loss, Jose Mourinho praised Udinese and admitted that they “were perfect tonight” and revealed that “it was a difficult match”. Not only that, he added that Roma had their chances to get back in it but Udinese did well to close down their windows of opportunities.

“It was a difficult match. It was a match you could not risk going down to begin with because they defend well, they know how to manage the tempo of the game, they’re physical. If you go down against them you’re already in trouble. We had a good chance at the start with Dybala who was our best player tonight. But Udinese… every time they countered either they created a chance or they scored,” Mourinho told DAZN.

“The referee? When you lose 4-0 you don’t talk about the referee. I prefer to lose a game 4-0 rather than four games 1-0. This was ugly, both for us and the fans. But it’s life, and we move on. We made mistakes at the worst times of the game. When we got close to 1-1, they practically closed it. They tried everything not to let us play. Now let’s move on, we have 10 points. We are all there, we make our own path.”

“I don’t have anything more to add. The responsibility is all mine. Udinese were perfect tonight, my compliments to them. We’ll be waiting for them in the return game in Rome,” he added.