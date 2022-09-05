Christian Eriksen has changed the way that Manchester United play, implies Paul Scholes
Today at 3:51 PM
Manchester United legend and pundit Paul Scholes believes that Christian Eriksen’s presence in the team had transformed the way the Red Devils play which has helped them turn things around. The Danish international arrived over the summer on a free transfer and has started every league game so far.
Despite his beyond impressive six months spell at Brentford, Manchester United’s move for Christian Eriksen came as a bit of a surprise to many especially given the quality that the Red Devils already had in midfield. But the Danish international has slipped right into the starting eleven from the very get go with Eriksen starting in every league game so far. Not only that, the 30-year-old has been amongst the club’s standout players so far although his actual impact has taken time to showcase.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
But despite that, Eriksen’s mere presence in the team has changed the way Manchester United have played with the Red Devils winning four on the trot after their horrendous opening two games. It has seen Paul Scholes reiterate the fact that the Dane’s presence has changed the way United play, as he believes that Eriksen has the talent and eye to get the ball to key players. Not only that, Scholes added that for any player “to have any influence on a football game” they need someone like Eriksen.
“Well forwards know when the ball is coming, they know they’ve got a midfield player who thinking about them even before the ball comes. They know he’s watching, he’s looking all the time ‘where’re the forwards, where’s the number 10, where’s Bruno, where’s Marcus Rashford, where’s my two wide players’. He’s always scanning the pitch and he’s only thinking about going forward,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.
“I can’t tell you how important it is you have that as a number 10, as a wide player. Because if you don’t have that and you have the players that Manchester United have in there, they’re always facing backward, always going backward then the movements are a waste of time. So whatever movement they do, it doesn’t matter at all. You see Bruno, who is so clever to get into those spaces behind the midfield and in front of the back-four, he needs someone to find him.
“Christian Eriksen has certainly got that and Michael (Owen) and Jack (Wilshere) mentioned Michael Carrick, who was brilliant at that. For a number 10 to have any influence on a football game, they need a midfielder with that kind of quality,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.