Any team that Lionel Messi is on will always be candidate to win Champions League, proclaims Sergio Aguero

Argentine legend Sergio Aguero believes that Paris Saint-Germain have a great chance of winning this season’s Champions League because of Lionel Messi and their other superstars. The former Manchester City star also added that the presence of the World Cup makes this season’s tournament much harder.

With Paris Saint-Germain undergoing a revolution of some sort this summer, it has seen the club completely transform their squad while allowing underperforming stars to leave. That saw the likes of Georgino Wijnaldum, Thilo Kehrer, Abou Diallo, Angel Di Maria, and co all depart for various clubs across Europe. However, at the same time, it has allowed the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe to undergo a proper pre-season which has helped the squad.

That has been showcased by their flying start to the Ligue 1 campaign, with the Parisians winning all but one of their opening six games. Not only that, they’ve 24 goals in the process while conceding just four and it has many placing the Ligue 1 giants amongst the favourites to win the Champions League. That is also what Sergio Aguero believes as the Argentine admitted that PSG’s past experience in Europe combined with the presence of their superstars helps case in the tournament.

“The team Leo is on will always be a candidate. He looks like he’s back to his best and Leo has that winning mentality that he needs in any team with an aspiration to achieve everything. We know the competitive spirit of him. And even more so if he is with great players like [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar. And PSG have already gained a lot of experience in Europe,” Aguero told Stake.com.

The UEFA competition does normally attract all of the attention but with the 2022 World Cup taking place in December, it has seen the focus shift ever so slightly. In light of that, Aguero added that he believes the presence of the quadrennial tournament will make the Champions League tougher and may even make it “one of the most different Champions League that have ever been played”.

“The Champions League is always very tough. And every year the teams sign new players to be more competitive. However, it will depend on how each one arrives at the key moment. Let's not forget, moreover, that this will be a very different edition from other years.

“The World Cup will be during the season, and it will be necessary to see how the teams with a large number of players in the national teams after their participation in Qatar have will be reassembled. That will surely influence. In this sense, it can be said that this will be one of the most different Champions Leagues that have ever been played,” he added.