WATCH | Alexis Mac Allister’s scores one of greatest VAR disallowed goals in football history

After a Saturday jam-packed with footballing controversies as VAR played a key role, Sunday kicked off exactly the same way after a 4-goal first-half at the Amex Stadium. Brighton and Leicester City ran riot in the first half but it was Alexis Mac Allister’s second-half strike that stunned the web.

Given the fact that Leicester City sat at the bottom of the league table going into their clash against Brighton and Hove Albion, few gave Brendan Rodgers’ side a chance. However, the Foxes kicked the game off superbly by netting a goal inside the opening minute via Kelechi Iheanacho. But their lead lasted less than nine minutes after Solly March found the net via Luke Thomas for the equalizer. From there, the game only kept getting better as both sides did everything they could to simply score more goals.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Their wishes were eventually granted as Moses Caicedo made Leicester play after a poor pass inside their own half, rushed at goal, and fired a thumping shot beyond Danny Ward. Yet, much like Leicester’s lead, Brighton’s didn’t last all that long after a raking downfield pass from Youri Tielemans sent Patson Daka flying at goal and he made no mistake with the finish. That, for those wondering, was all in the first half but it’s the second half that has produced the greatest moment of the game.

In another world, it would have been a goal of the month and goal of the season contender as Pascal Gross’ free-kick from the left was cleared out to Alexis Mac Allister about 28 yards out from goal. But with echoes of “shoot” flying in from all corners of the Amex, the Argentine obliged and unleashed a thunderbolt at goal, cleanly hitting the ball into the top left corner. A hundred goalkeepers in goal would have had no chance at stopping that, let alone poor Danny Ward but VAR stepped in.

One five-minute long review later and the goal had been disallowed because Enock Mwepu was offside as he attempted his failed bicycle kick which, inadvertently, cleared the ball and sent it into Mac Allister’s path. The midfielder was barely an inch beyond the last man but in this time and age, an inch offside is an inch offside as the groans around the Amex could be heard around the world.

The greatest VAR disallowed goal ever? It may be...

WHAT A GOAL BY ALEXIS MACALLISTER 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NPcKImaERy — RonaldoFan7 (@ManUtdRonaldo7) September 4, 2022

Get it?

xWallop: 1 — Tom Worville (@Worville) September 4, 2022

Indeed!!

That is an absolute homing missile from Alexis Mac Allister. If this gets disallowed it’s a travesty. — Jack Collins (@jackjcollins) September 4, 2022

Indeed!!

The game’s gone. Even if that wasn’t technically legal you can’t rule out a goal that good. — James. (@afcjxmes) September 4, 2022

You absolutely cannot disallow a goal that good!!

The game’s gone. Even if that wasn’t technically legal you can’t rule out a goal that good. — James. (@afcjxmes) September 4, 2022

Absolutely right!!

No one ever watched football and said they wished goals like that were ruled out. — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) September 4, 2022

Barely offside or offside?

For god sake man, how is it an obvious offside if it took 5 minutes to figure it out?



Just lost out on one of the goals of the season from Alexis Mac Allister pic.twitter.com/8TrdTHTDY1 — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) September 4, 2022

Watch it again, because it's just that good...

WHAT A STRIKE FROM ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER!!!! 🔥 🚀



GOAL OF THE SEASON CONTENDER! #BHALEI



pic.twitter.com/6Ro6fM38D0 — MC (@UtdMicah) September 4, 2022