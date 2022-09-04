Thought we were brilliant and we can’t fault players or spirt they showed, claims Frank Lampard
Today at 5:03 PM
Everton boss Frank Lampard has praised his side for their performance against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby and admitted that he couldn’t fault the players for their efforts. The Toffees put up a tough fight in the derby and despite chances for either side, the game ended goalless.
With Everton walking into the Merseyside derby without a win in their opening five games, it had fans and critics alike concerned that the Toffees would get swept aside by Liverpool. However, instead, the two sides battled out a goalless draw although both teams had more than a few chances over the course of the game. Everton even hit the post once and forced Alisson Becker into big saves while Liverpool smacked the bar on two occasions while consistently testing Jordan Pickford.
Yet thanks to the two goalkeepers, and the posts, the game ended goalless although it meant that Everton’s winless struggles continued with the Toffees still waiting to win a game this season. But it saw Frank Lampard admit that he believes his side “were brilliant” against the Reds and revealed that the fans “can’t fault the players” for their efforts. He also added that they’re still building to their final product and will eventually reach there.
“I thought we were brilliant. They’re a fantastic team, they’ve been building for years. You know what you’re getting. They’re always a danger. From the smallest moment, they can create something. We defended brilliantly. We held our own in the game in terms of keeping possession and we had our own chances,” Lampard said, reported the Athletic.
“Can’t fault the players or the spirit of them. I thought we kept our heads and played well. We’re getting better. From last year where we were, we’re not going to go from just staying up to be the team we want to end up being. It’s a process and when you look at the process you build through the team and you look at how we defend and how we play.
“Gana (Idrissa Gueye) comes on and looks like a proper player and he’s not even fit yet. You can’t go from one extreme to the other. You have to have personnel and work on the training ground. It feels like those wins will come,” he added.
