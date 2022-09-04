Erling Haaland is phenomenon and he’s got everything to succeed, postulates Tim Sherwood

Former Blackburn Rovers star and pundit Tim Sherwood has revealed that Erling Haaland is a phenomenon of a football player and believes that he has everything he needs to succeed. The Norwegian has stunned the Premier League with his recent performances, netting 10 goals in six games.

Even though Erling Haaland thrived at both Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg, many still believed that the forward would struggle in the Premier League especially at Manchester City. However, the Norwegian proved everyone wrong from the get-go by netting a brace on his debut and since then, the 22-year-old has hit the net eight more times in just five games. It puts him level with Micky Quinn for the most goals in their first six Premier League appearances, outpacing Sergio Aguero and Diego Costa by two strikes.

Not only that, it has many believing that Haaland could not just break Mohamed Salah’s joint Premier League record for most goals in a 38-game season but also break Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s joint record of 34 goals in a 42-game season. Some even believe that Haaland could potentially crack Dixie Dean’s incredible 60-goal season from the 1927/28 season. Tim Sherwood, however, believes that whether he breaks the records or not, Haaland is exactly what Manchester City and added that the Norwegian is a “phenomenon”.

“I don’t think any of us sitting and certainly any of the other pundits that I worked with will question whether he can settle into the Premier League. Because of his physicality, his pace as he has all the attributes to be top draw. We’ve seen other players coming in from Holland possibly and Spain sometimes, they don’t ever settle, you know with great goal-scoring records,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions.

“Tottenham have had a couple, (Robert) Soldado for one was breaking all records in Spain, Jansen was breaking all records in Holland but Haaland is a phenomenon. He’s got absolutely everything and what he’s also got is the temperament to die for, he’s also humble with Guardiola's loves. He fits into the system and everyone thinks that if you don’t fit into the system, then there’s a plan B.

“But he fits into the system for what they’ve been looking for. They want him to stay up the field, they want him to occupy defenders, they want the other guys to come in and occupy pockets of space in tight areas and when the ball goes into wide areas, get yourself in the width of the goal. That is exactly right up Haaland’s street as that is what he wants to do, that is his game,” he added.