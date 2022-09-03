WATCH | Managerless Bournemouth stun Nottingham Forest with staggering second-half comeback

Bournemouth’s horrid start to the term saw Scott Parker sacked but the Cherries’ form continued as they failed to score a goal for the fourth consecutive game. Many expected that tally to rise to five especially after Nottingham Forest scored twice in the first half but fate had other ideas.

Having conceded sixteen goals in their last three games, few fans were shocked when Nottingham Forest netted twice in the first-half at the City Ground. The first one was a rather simply header from Cheikhou Kouyate as he nodded home from a terrific Morgan Gibbs-White corner. It stunned the Cherries especially since then had enjoyed the rub of the grass over the last few minutes. They failed to recover in time, however, as less than thirteen minutes later and Forest had two.

This one came after Lloyd Kelly stopped a shot illegally with his hand and handed Nottingham Forest a penalty, which VAR upheld. Brennan Johnson made absolutely no mistake whatsoever from the spot and had many fearing for Bournemouth despite their 2022/23 season being only five and a half games old. It meant that nobody saw what was coming in the second half as less than six minutes after the game restarted and Philip Billing silenced the City Ground.

The midfielder lived up to his billing, pun intended, and fired a glorious left-footed screamer beyond a hapless Dean Henderson and some hope was restored for the Cherries. Ten minutes after that and their former Championship superstar Dominic Solanke was flying in the air to produce a sensational overhead kick and once again, the ball was in the net. It meant that inside seventeen minutes, Bournemouth had not only produced a comeback but were now on the prowl for a lot more.

However, Forest recovered and held back the siege, even producing a few moments of their own but fate had other ideas as Scott McKenna gave the ball away mere yards from his own goal. Solanke pounced, picked his pocket and fed Jadion Anthony in the box to coolly side-foot it beyond Henderson. Somehow, out of absolutely nothing, the Cherries scored three goals inside forty minutes to not just restore hope but they did it with their only three shots on target. Absolutely incredulous.

Absolutely incredible from Bournemouth!!

GOAL Nott'm Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth (87 mins)



What a second half from the Cherries! Jaidon Anthony slots home after Dominic Solanke wins the ball from a defender to set him up#NFOBOU



pic.twitter.com/32OuyjtYdm — DEAN FOOTBALL⚽ (@DEANFOOTBALL1) September 3, 2022

This was some game!!

◉33' Nottingham Forest 1-0 Bournemouth

◉45' Nottingham Forest 2-0 Bournemouth

◉51' Nottingham Forest 2-1 Bournemouth

◉63' Nottingham Forest 2-2 Bournemouth

◉87' Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth



What a turnaround!! — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 3, 2022

Leading the charge!!

Dominic Solanke scores his 50th goal for Bournemouth. He now has 70 direct goal involvements for Bournemouth in 143 appearances.



What a comeback from the cherries. 🍒 pic.twitter.com/3s9eVdqLPi — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 3, 2022

Wonder what the stats gurus have to say about this...

N Forest (1.53) 2-3 (0.71) Bournemouth — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) September 3, 2022

Is that aimed at somebody?

Bournemouth SACK Parker and manage to come from two down to WIN with their “young, under equipped players” — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) September 3, 2022

Didn't quite make it in the end, did they?

This feels like quite a big 25 minutes in Forest's season, for very obvious reasons — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) September 3, 2022