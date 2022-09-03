To be competitive and to fight to be title contender we need three windows, claims Antonio Conte
Today at 3:42 PM
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes that his side are still not prepared to compete for the Premier League title and admitted that they need at least three windows to improve. The Italian and Spurs improved their squad drastically this summer by bringing in eight new faces, including Richarlison.
Despite a torrid start to the 2021/22 season, Tottenham appointed Antonio Conte which transformed their fortunes completely as the North Londoners turned into a top four contender. It saw the club leapfrog over cross-city rivals Arsenal and finish two points above them in fourth place and qualify for Champions League football. That allowed the club to spend the summer reinforcing their team early, with them bringing in five new faces before the season started.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That has helped Conte and Spurs start the league season unbeaten, with the club winning three out of their opening five league games although it has also seen them draw twice. Yet despite their start, Conte admitted that he believes there is too much distance between them and the top sides of the league, and in order to bridge that gap Spurs will need at least “three transfer windows”. The Italian also added that they are going “in the right way” but need to “be realistic” over their spending powers.
"I see the other squads of the top teams and there is too much distance. To be competitive and to fight to be a title contender and to try to get a place in Champions League you need at least three transfer windows more to improve and to be at the same level as the other clubs,” Conte said, reported Sky Sports.
"I'm sure that we are going in the right way for the capacity of the club at this moment to invest money. We have to be realistic to understand that there are different clubs that can invest different money and other clubs that can invest normal money. For sure, the path is hard because of this aspect. We did the right things, but we have just started, if someone thinks we have completed the situation, we are very far from this."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.