Obviously it’s bad start but still think I can take this club to Europe, asserts Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez believes that despite their poor start to the 2022/23 season, the Villians could still make the cut for European football at the end of the season. Steven Gerrard’s side have endured a tough start to the new season, losing four out of their five games.

Despite their summer of heavy spending, having reinforced nearly part of their squad, Aston Villa have still struggled in the opening weeks of the campaign. The Villians have managed just one win out of their opening five games, losing to the likes of Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and West Ham United in the process. It has seen the pressure mount on Steven Gerrard with many calling for the former Rangers’ boss's head already.

However, while Villa have yet to sack Gerrard, Emiliano Martinez has admitted that he still believes the team can finish in top seven place at the end of the season and confessed that it is his goal to take them there. Not only that, the Argentine goalkeeper added that everyone in the squad and the fans are feeling low after their start, which is part and parcel of the game but confessed that the squad have not given up, with them still training and keeping the faith.

"Even when we win and I concede I can't sleep - but I couldn't sleep on Wednesday [after Arsenal], I went to bed at 6.30(am) and I woke up at 7.15(am). I struggle with defeats, I struggle when I concede goals but that's me - I move on and after I'll be out training. I love this club, I've said it from day one I love this club. I love being here, I didn't want to go anywhere and I owe the fans for always having my back so I want to repay them," Martinez told Sky Sports.

“When I see kids with my shirt on the ground and they chant my name it makes me want to stay and I fell in love with this club, and that's why I can't sleep. Obviously, if you don't care I would just sleep straight after the game but I really care about this club and I want to take this club to Europe - obviously, it's a bad start but I think I can still do it.

“Everyone will be low. It's normal, it's part of football, you should be angry, you should be disappointed for not getting anything from the games, but that's what I like about my team. They all care about this club. It's not like they don't care, no one will be laughing, no one will be smiling. They will go out and train, and that's something I love about these players - it only takes one big win, one big performance to turn things around,” he added.