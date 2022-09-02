Kalyan Chaubey elected AIFF president, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1

Today at 3:40 PM
Former India footballer Kalyan Chaubey has now become the new president of the All India Football Federation, after beating ex-captain of the national side, Bhaichung Bhutia, by a massive 33-1 margin. This means that Chaubey is the first player to hold the top spot in the national federation.
Bhutia, also known as the ‘Sikkimese Sniper’ during his playing days, did not find much support to run the federation. In fact, his own state association did not vote in his favour, as per certain reports. In fact, in 1999, he became India's first player to be signed by a European club, Bury.
After hanging his boots, he went on to become the head of the technical committee of the AIFF. On the other hand, Chaubey is a graduate of the renowned Tata Football Academy (TFA) and a pass-out of its golden batch of 1996. Although, despite being part of the Indian squad on a few occasions, he never played a match for the country. Also, he was teammates with Bhutia at East Bengal.
Karnataka Football Association president N A Haris, won the election for the lone post of vice president, beating Manvendra Singh of Rajasthan FA. Arunachal Pradesh’s Kipa Ajay beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh for the treasurer’s post.
