What Sergio Aguero has done is amazing but Erling Haaland has that talent too, proclaims Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that while what Sergio Aguero has done is amazing, he believes that Erling Haaland has the talent to replicate that at City. The Norwegian super starlet has enjoyed a sensational start to his time in England, netting 9 goals in five games.

Having signed for Manchester City in a mega-money move before the summer transfer window opened, it saw a lot of critics and fans alike believe that the Norwegian would struggle in the English top tier. However, that hasn’t been the case so far with Haaland netting a brace on his debut although the forward’s form has only improved since then. He has scored seven goals in his last four games, including two back-to-back hattricks as he became the first player since Harry Kane to do so.

It has stunned the world that Haaland has taken to the Premier League so easily and amongst the many is Pep Guardiola as he praised the 21-year-old for his performance, especially after his second hat trick in as many games. Not only that, Guardiola admitted that he believes Haaland has the talent to outdo Sergio Aguero at Manchester city although he added that the Argentine is a club legend and what he did was “amazing”.

"Sergio is the legend. Nobody can break the position in the hearts of City fans, scoring the most important goal in modern history. Erling has the quality to be there. What Sergio has done is amazing. But Erling has this talent. When City bought Erling, everybody talked about what he has done in the past. What we wanted to do is help him. Hopefully, he can enjoy and score more goals."

The reason many critics and fans were concerned over the Haaland move was that the forward might struggle in Guardiola’s system and so far, that has been the case. The Norwegian doesn’t touch the ball as much compared to the other players although his goal tally has proven that he can contribute in other ways and Guardiola reiterated that fact.

"What he has done in Norway, Austria and Germany he tries to do here. With the first ball contact, he scores a goal. We knew it. He always scores goals. He is stoppable when we don't play good. We try to play in a decent way for the fact that we create opportunities for our talented players up front to score goals.

"I think what we want is to win the titles. Knowing him a little bit, I don't know if he'd be happy breaking records if we didn't win titles. If we play good, he'll have more chances,” he added.