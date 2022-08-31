WATCH | Fabio Carvalho sends Anfield into raptures with extraordinary 98th minute winner
With the first mid-week gameweek well underway, Erling Haaland’s second consecutive hattrick and Douglas Luiz’s goal directly from a corner has captured the world. But then Newcastle United took the lead through Alexander Isak against Liverpool only to watch the Reds produce an incredible comeback.
A lackluster and formless start to their season has seen many fans wonder about whether Liverpool have it in them to not just challenge for the Premier League title but keep their run going. The Reds have been arguably one of the English top tier’s best teams over the last few years with only Manchester City outdoing them over that period. However, after back-to-back draws and then a 2-1 loss to Manchester United to start the season, things picked up against Bournemouth.
A historic 9-0 win over the Cherries had many believing that Jurgen Klopp’s side were back to their best but then up stepped Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United. The Magpies proved a tough opponent to beat in Liverpool’s fifth league game and even walked into the half-time break ahead after Alexander Isak’s debut goal. But despite Roberto Firmino’s 61st minute equaliser, Jurgen Klopp’s men had a hard time finding the winner with Nick Pope and the Newcastle defense holding tight for the draw.
Yet, with extra-time all but over, the referee decided to tack on more time for time-wasting which meant that the Reds had one more chance from a corner. The set-piece was floated into the middle of a jam-packed box, Joe Gomez nodded it further down, Mohamed Salah attempted to be the hero but couldn’t quite manage it and then it fell for Fabio Carvalho. The ball bounced off Salah’s shoulder, dropped kindly for Carvalho and he hammered the half-volley beyond Nick Pope at the near post as Anfield exploded with joy.
Nothing quite like a 98th minute winner, is there?
Fabio Carvalho. Anfield winner. pic.twitter.com/mIYbAo9WMz— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 31, 2022
Liverpool fans love it!
FABIO CARVALHO YOU BEAUTY— Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) August 31, 2022
Boy wonder to the rescue!!!
Lift off for the Boy Wonder on Merseyside!— Jack Collins (@jackjcollins) August 31, 2022
Superstarlet...
90+ - The day after his 20th birthday, Fábio Carvalho has become the youngest player to score a 90th-minute winning goal in the Premier League for @LFC. It's Liverpool latest Premier League goal since April 2011 (102nd minute, Dirk Kuyt vs Arsenal). Saviour. pic.twitter.com/u3j69551nL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2022
Celebration police will do their jobs..
Hold up Liverpool, you’re not supposed to celebrate like that, remember?— Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) August 31, 2022
