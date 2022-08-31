WATCH | Fabio Carvalho sends Anfield into raptures with extraordinary 98th minute winner

A lackluster and formless start to their season has seen many fans wonder about whether Liverpool have it in them to not just challenge for the Premier League title but keep their run going. The Reds have been arguably one of the English top tier’s best teams over the last few years with only Manchester City outdoing them over that period. However, after back-to-back draws and then a 2-1 loss to Manchester United to start the season, things picked up against Bournemouth.