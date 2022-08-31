WATCH | Erling Haaland scores his second consecutive Premier League hattrick inside 40 minutes
Today at 12:56 AM
With the first mid-week gameweek well underway, all eyes have not been on Manchester City as many expected the Cityzens to beat Nottingham Forest. However, Erling Haaland has made sure of that with the Norwegian netting not once but thrice inside 40 minutes for his second hattrick in as many games.
Manchester City and Erling Haaland has rarely seemed like a match made in heaven but that was until the Norwegian made his Premier League debut. Since then, no player in England’s top flight has netted as many goals as Haaland has with the forward netting 6 goals in 4 league games. An absolutely sensational show of prolific goal-scoring from the Norwegian superstarlet with Manchester City thriving in the process.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
It’s why few expected nothing less than a goal from the young starlet against Nottingham Forest especially after his second half hattrick over the weekend. However, things don’t always go according to plan but 11 minutes into the first-half and Haaland had scored his first goal with his first touch. The Norwegian put the finishing touches to a sumptuous short corner and lofted the ball beyond Dean Henderson for his and City’s first.
The second came from an error thanks to Dean Henderson as he handed the ball right back to City, they played a sensational and rather City-esque one-touch and pass move before finding Haaland. He laid it off for Phil Foden, who burst into the box and expected to score but a defender poked it clear for Haaland to poke it into an empty net. The third, however, was the typical poacher’s goal as the Norwegian waited patiently inside the six-yard box for the ball to arrive and then promptly nodded it beyond Henderson. He made it look easy.
Erling Haaland has scored six goals over the last 90 minutes!!
This pass from Cancelo for Haaland's third goal is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/whUstYyv2r— ً (@SmartUnitedFan) August 31, 2022
Elite company!!
9 - Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in his first five @premierleague appearances, a new competition record, surpassing Mick Quinn and Sergio Agüero (both 8). Incredible. pic.twitter.com/t2mrT5bWWZ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2022
Have Manchester City made a mistake?
Still not sure Haaland will adapt to the Premier League.— Stu Holden (@stuholden) August 31, 2022
Gary Lineker puts it rather nicely!
Bloody hell, @ErlingHaaland has scored a hattrick in the last 2 halves of football he’s played. Nuts.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) August 31, 2022
Make that nine and still more than Chelsea...
Erling Haaland (8) has now scored more #PL goals than Chelsea (6) so far this season. 👀🫣— ALAN (@Wotyyt) August 31, 2022
pic.twitter.com/cDoQuHrAFV
Woahhhhh!!
Erling Haaland has now scored as many PL goals as Andriy Shevchenko— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 31, 2022
Are touches worth more than goals?
Haaland scores his first goal of the night with his first touch pic.twitter.com/4j4KKoeZWN— Arsalan (@arsalanfcb_) August 31, 2022
All of it is indeed mad.
Haaland hat-trick. All of it is mad— Sam Lee (@SamLee) August 31, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.