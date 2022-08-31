WATCH | Douglas Luiz stuns the Emirates stadium with outrageous goal from corner
With the first mid-week gameweek well underway, not a lot has been expected from the ten games but so far nearly every match has provided the world with a lot of drama. However, with Arsenal leading 1-0 against Aston Villa, Douglas Luiz walked onto the field, stepped up to take a corner and scored.
Arsenal’s sensational start to the 2022/23 league season had their fans hoping and dreaming of potential accolades and a lot of success in the near future. That was thanks to the fact that the Gunners have won their first four games of the league season for the first time in more than two decades with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to equalise a 1997 Arsenal record with five straight wins. That plan started off perfectly after Gabriel Jesus’s superbly taken goal about fifteen minutes before half-time.
It came after Emiliano Martinez palmed Gabriel Martinelli’s cross into Jesus’ path and the new Arsenal number 9 made no mistake whatsoever with the finish. However, while the Gunners continued to be the far better side, they struggled to get that elusive second goal and many fans believed that Villa would make them pay. And that’s exactly what Douglas Luiz did. The Brazilian was sent on in the 76th minute in a double substitution from Steven Gerrard with the hopes that he and Philippe Coutinho would change things.
His first touch saw him deliver a corner, from the left, into the near post for Granit Xhaka to clear but his second touch is to take another corner. Fate, however, had other ideas as Luiz’s delicately hit cross flew beyond the near post and into the net, past a hapless Aaron Ramsdale. Aston Villa fans erupted seconds later, Arsenal fans screamed with their players and were then forced to watch as VAR confirmed that the goal stood. The Gunners scored their second goal, less than two minutes later to re-take the lead.
