Those who say that we can’t celebrate because it was Fulham don’t respect them, claims Granit Xhaka

Following Arsenal’s dramatic win over Fulham in Gameweek 4, the Gunners exploded with joy at the Fulham time whistle and celebrated their hearts out after the tough battle. However, the decision to do that backfired as pundits Richard Keys and Graeme Souness hit out at the Gunners as they believed that given that it was only Fulham, the North Londoners over-celebrated the win. That didn’t go down with the Arsenal fans as they responded in like by bursting firecrackers after the 2-1 win over Aston Villa.