Really happy to be here at Manchester United as it’s my dream come true, gushes Antony

Newly signed Manchester United star Antony has confessed that it has been a dream come true to sign for the Red Devils and admitted that he wants to make history at the club. The Brazilian also thanked Ajax for opening the doors to European football and giving him a chance to show his skills.

Despite Ajax refusing to part with Antony, their hands were reportedly forced after the Brazilian asked the club to accept Manchester United’s latest offer of around £90 million. However, the Dutch giants rejected United’s fourth bid although reports indicated that negotiations were still ongoing, with Ajax eventually accepting a bid worth £100 million. That figure was later confirmed to be true as the Eredivisie side revealed that United are set to pay £95 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

Not only that, the forward has signed a five-year contract with his new club, which keeps him at Old Trafford until at least 2027. It saw Antony confess that he is overjoyed to have signed for the Red Devils as “it’s my dream come true” and admitted that he wants “to make history here”. Not only that, he added that he’s “really grateful for the support and faith showed” by the United fans.

“First of all, I’m really happy to be here at Manchester United. It’s my dream come true. I’m really grateful for the support and faith showed in me by everyone here. I want to make history here, I hope to achieve great things with the club. I’m delighted and honoured to look at my chest and see that I’m wearing the badge of this massive club,” Antony told Manutd.com.

While Antony has signed for Manchester United now, the entire transfer saga hasn’t gone down well with the Ajax fans as they hit out at the forward, with head coach Alfred Schreuder also doing the same. It saw the latter drop, Antony, for Ajax’s last game but despite that, the Brazilian admitted that he owes the Dutch giants a lot as they welcomed him from Brazil and opened doors for him in Europe.

“It goes without saying, it was the club (Ajax) that opened their doors to me from the moment I arrived. They made me feel so welcome and at home. Today I have a new challenge and Ajax were an important part of this for having opened their doors to me. I'm really grateful, I can only thank them for everything,” he added.