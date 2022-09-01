Josko Gvardiol signs one year contract extension with RB Leipzig amidst Chelsea interest

While he only signed for RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2021, few players impressed as much as Josko Gvardiol did in the 2021/222 season. The Croatian centre-back went on to make 51 appearances in his debut season and impressed clubs across Europe with his maturity and confidence on the ball alongside a wide array of defensive skills. Not only that, the fact that Gvardiol had all that and more despite being just 20 years old has seen the defender heavily linked with a move away.