Josko Gvardiol signs one year contract extension with RB Leipzig amidst Chelsea interest
Today at 6:22 PM
In a statement, RB Leipzig have confirmed that Josko Gvardiol is set to stay at the club and has signed a one-year extension, keeping him in Germany until at least 2027. The highly rated Croatian defender has been linked with a move to Chelsea and was even subject to a bid worth around £80 million.
While he only signed for RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2021, few players impressed as much as Josko Gvardiol did in the 2021/222 season. The Croatian centre-back went on to make 51 appearances in his debut season and impressed clubs across Europe with his maturity and confidence on the ball alongside a wide array of defensive skills. Not only that, the fact that Gvardiol had all that and more despite being just 20 years old has seen the defender heavily linked with a move away.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Yet despite interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides, no move has materialized even after Chelsea reportedly submitted a mammoth bid worth around £80 million for the defender. However, RB Leipzig have not only, reportedly, rejected that bid but the German side have also confirmed that Gvardiol is set to stay and has signed a one-year extension. That will keep the Croatian at Leipzig until at least 2027 and effectively confirms that he won’t leave this summer.
“Joško stays! RB Leipzig and Joško Gvardiol have agreed a contract extension, previously expiring in 2026, to run through until 2027. The defender signed for Leipzig in the summer of 2021 from Dinamo Zagreb. With 29 appearances in his first season, he quickly became an integral part of the starting XI,” reads the statement.
“His quality in build-up play, as well as tackling, has meant he has also become a goal threat, with two goals and three assists to his name. On 21st May 2022 the Croatian became a DFB-Pokal winner with RB Leipzig, celebrating his biggest sporting success in his career so far. He has already played ten matches with the Croatian national team, scoring once.”
Alle Infos zur vorzeitigen Vertragsverlängerung von Joško #Gvardiol 📰⤵️— RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) September 1, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.