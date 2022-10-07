ISL 2022-23 | Bengaluru FC announce 22-member squad for upcoming season

Today at 4:35 PM
The 30-player roster for Bengaluru FC's next Indian Super League campaign, which begins with a match against NorthEast United FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, was announced by head coach Simon Grayson. Sunil Chhetri, the Blues' stalwart striker, and tenth-year club captain, will be their captain.
"We're really excited about our first experience of the atmosphere at the Kanteerava Stadium and I'm happy with the squad I have at my disposal. I believe we have a good blend of experienced players and youngsters who are making their way into the team and have been pushing for places," said Grayson.
Aleksandar Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, and Prince Ibara are some of the Blues' international players. Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Harmanpreet Singh, and Sivasakthi Narayanan—who led all scorers with five goals in the Durand Cup—join Krishna and Prince in the assault.
"We've made signings in key positions and they've come into the team and gelled well over the course of our preseason, first in Bellary, then in Kolkata for the Durand Cup and most recently in Bengaluru. Every player at BFC knows that they have a fair chance of making the matchday squad and I am glad to say that the competition for places is very healthy. I'm looking forward to the season," added Grayson.
The Blues' match against NorthEast United will start off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast live on the STAR Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrit Gope, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil
Defenders: Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksander Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Wungngayam Muirang, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Prabir Das
Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Thoi Singh.
Strikers: Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Faisal Ali, Udanta Singh, Roy Krishna, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan
