Will always try to help team by scoring goals or try to help best I can, claims Darwin Nunez

In light of questions over his form, Darwin Nunez has admitted that he has found adapting to England and the Premier League tough but added that his goal is to always help the team thrive. The forward also revealed that he and Jurgen Klopp don’t talk too much because of the language barrier.

Having signed Darwin Nunez for an initial fee of around £64 million, a lot was expected from the forward especially after he enjoyed a superb spell at Benfica. The 23-year-old finished his final season with the Portuguese giants by scoring 34 goals and 4 assists which convinced Liverpool to take the leap and sign him. However, despite making eight appearances already, Nunez has netted just twice for the Reds and only once since the 2022/23 season officially started.

That combined with his lack of form and a red card against Crystal Palace has many fans worried that the Reds may have made a mistake by signing him. However, Nunez has now admitted that he has found it tough to adapt to a new country and league but confessed that his goal is to keep helping the team, either by scoring or however he can. The 23-year-old also added that he knows he made a “big mistake” with the red card and has tried to calm his nerves since.

"The truth is that it was a little difficult to adapt but I believe that, as training and games go by, I will adapt little by little. [After the red card] was a very tough time. I know I made a big mistake and now I'm aware that it won't happen again. I have to calm my nerves during the games, talk less. We all make mistakes and I know it will serve as a learning experience,” Nunez said, reported the BBC.

"The important thing is to leave my mark on the team, be someone who can always contribute by playing well and, if I don't score, I have to be calm. When the first [goal] goes in, more will go in. I've been through that [before] and it's a little uncomfortable because, in the end, as forwards we live on goals.

"But I'm calm, the coach has always supported me. My team-mates also support me at all times and I will always try to help the team by scoring goals or, even without a goal, try to help the best I can."

There have been questions as to whether Nunez being properly used by Jurgen Klopp especially with the forward’s struggle for form and the 23-year-old revealed that he hasn’t had a proper conversation with the German yet. Nunez has admitted that the language barrier has stopped that and that the coaches help translate during training and group sessions.

"We don't talk much. I don't know English, he doesn't know Spanish. They (Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos) are the translators when Klopp talks to the group. They sit next to me and explain what I have to do. If they didn't explain it to me, I'd enter the field with no idea what to do," he explained.

"But the relationship with the coach is that he supports me, gives me confidence and I have to repay that on the field."