We have to follow as there is no option because Antonio Conte’s winner, asserts Son Heung-Min
Today at 8:37 PM
Tottenham star Son Heung-Min has hit out at critics and instead asserted that it is very important that Spurs stick with Antonio Conte because he’s a winner and knows what they need. The North Londoners have endured a tough run of form recently, with winless in their last four away games.
Despite a good start to the 2022/23 season, there has been trepidation surrounding Tottenham especially in light of their recent results. The North Londoners do sit third on the league table and are only four points behind early leaders Arsenal, and three behind Manchester City in second place. But despite that, they have failed to impress in their recent outings and are also on a four game winless run away from home, a tally that includes losses to Arsenal and Sporting CP.
It has seen Antonio Conte’s recent tactics criticized by fans and critics alike although Son Heung-Min has refuted those claims and instead admitted that Spurs need to back their boss. The South Korean admitted that the Italian knows what he is doing and that was proven by the fact that he lead Tottenham into the final Champions League spot. Son also added that Conte is “a winner” and can lead this team to where they need to be.
“It’s important (to stick with Conte). We saw last season that nobody believed we would be here right now. Last season nobody believed we’d be in the Champions League. The gaffer always wants more, more, more and as I player I want to follow his way, or you know what’s coming. If we don’t follow him then you know you struggle,” Son said, reported the Athletic.
“We have to follow, there is no option because he’s a winner and I think this is what we do – sacrifice and do the hard things.”
