Barcelona confirm that Andreas Christensen has suffered ankle injury ten days before El Clasico
Today at 7:51 PM
In a statement, Barcelona have confirmed that Andreas Christensen has joined their lengthy injury list after suffering an ankle injury against Inter Milan, ten days before the El Clasico. The La Liga giants have been plagued by injuries recently with Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde also on the list.
While Barcelona were flying in the La Liga before the international break, the club’s fortunes have turned after the break as their squad has been slowly but steadily decimated by injuries. The club has seen Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin and Ronald Araujo all sidelined with various issues. That has left Xavi Hernandez’s squad looking rather threadbare although the club have now suffered another blow.
Andreas Christensen’s substitution in the 58th minute against Inter Milan was far from routine and the La Liga giants have now confirmed that the Danish center-back has been injured. The former Chelsea man has made six appearances this season for the club but is set to be out for the foreseeable future after an ankle injury. The statement confirmed the same but also revealed that there is no return date set.
“Tests carried out on Wednesday have confirmed that the first team player Andreas Christensen has a sprained left ankle. He is unavailable and his recovery will dictate his return,” reads the statement.
“The Danish defender was forced off in the 58th minute of the game against Inter Milan on Tuesday with Gerard Piqué coming on to replace him. He joins an injury list that also included fellow defenders Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Héctor Bellerín.”
