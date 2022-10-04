Would be surprised if Casemiro isn't feeling little disrespected right now, proclaims Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United are still searching for consistency and the statistic is even more surprising in light of the club’s recent 6-3 loss to Manchester City. It has left Rio Ferdinand bemused as he admitted that the 30-year-old hasn’t been given a proper chance by the club yet which has seen him regress when it comes to his match fitness. Not only that, Ferdinand added that if he was Casemiro, then he would definitely feel disrespected by the way things have gone so far.