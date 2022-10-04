WATCH | From bad to worse to horrible; Antonio Adan breaks internet with horrific ten minutes

With Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt placed in their group, few gave either Sporting CP or Olympique Marseille even a chance but the former side have proven everyone wrong. Ruben Amorim’s side beat not just Tottenham but Frankfurt in their opening two Champions League group-stage clashes to set up a third game against Marseille. But with the French side in dreadful form in Europe, few expected them to give the Portuguese giants any trouble.

And while kick-off was delayed, that turned out to be the case as Sporting took the lead inside the opening minute via Francisco Trincao. The young forward weaved his magic on the right, surged inside the area and then fired a crisply hit shot across goal, giving Pau Lopes no chance at all. But as it would turn out, Marseille had all the luck after that thanks to Antonio Adan and a catastrophic ten minutes for the goalkeeper.

Because twelve minutes after Sporting took their early lead, Adan smashed what should have been an easy clearance straight into Alexis Sanchez . Lady luck simply wasn’t on their side as the ball ricocheted into the net much to Adan’s shock and disdain, and Marseille was level out of nothing. However, things went from bad to worse less than three minutes later as Adan’s clearance landed at Mateo Guendouzi’s feet on the far right.

The Frenchman found Jonathan Clauss on the right, who floated a gorgeous cross into the near post for Amine Harit, just as the attacker nipped ahead of his marker to plant a header into the net. You would think the night would be over, wouldn’t you? But for Adan that was the case, as six minutes after conceding the error that lead to Marseille’s second goal, the goalkeeper panicked yet again, flew outside his box and handled the ball, earning a deserved red card.