WATCH | From bad to worse to horrible; Antonio Adan breaks internet with horrific ten minutes
Today at 11:21 PM
Football is never a simple game and after Sporting CP’s sensational start to the Champions League group-stages, many expected that to continue for Portuguese side. However, despite an early lead, Sporting’s Antonio Adan then proceeded to have the worst ten minutes of his goalkeeping career.
With Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt placed in their group, few gave either Sporting CP or Olympique Marseille even a chance but the former side have proven everyone wrong. Ruben Amorim’s side beat not just Tottenham but Frankfurt in their opening two Champions League group-stage clashes to set up a third game against Marseille. But with the French side in dreadful form in Europe, few expected them to give the Portuguese giants any trouble.
And while kick-off was delayed, that turned out to be the case as Sporting took the lead inside the opening minute via Francisco Trincao. The young forward weaved his magic on the right, surged inside the area and then fired a crisply hit shot across goal, giving Pau Lopes no chance at all. But as it would turn out, Marseille had all the luck after that thanks to Antonio Adan and a catastrophic ten minutes for the goalkeeper.
Because twelve minutes after Sporting took their early lead, Adan smashed what should have been an easy clearance straight into Alexis Sanchez. Lady luck simply wasn’t on their side as the ball ricocheted into the net much to Adan’s shock and disdain, and Marseille was level out of nothing. However, things went from bad to worse less than three minutes later as Adan’s clearance landed at Mateo Guendouzi’s feet on the far right.
The Frenchman found Jonathan Clauss on the right, who floated a gorgeous cross into the near post for Amine Harit, just as the attacker nipped ahead of his marker to plant a header into the net. You would think the night would be over, wouldn’t you? But for Adan that was the case, as six minutes after conceding the error that lead to Marseille’s second goal, the goalkeeper panicked yet again, flew outside his box and handled the ball, earning a deserved red card.
What are you doing Antonio Adan?
Red Card Antonio Adan. pic.twitter.com/GkLim2Gz9X— Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 4, 2022
Bad to worse..
Antonio Adan is having a very terrible say at the office.— Papi the Great (@Papi_theGreat) October 4, 2022
First, Alexis blocks his shot. Next, he makes a fantastic lob... To a Marseille player! 😩😩
Worst performance ever?
This is the worst goalkeeping performance I have ever seen.— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 4, 2022
Bravo Antonio Adán, genuinely takes some doing to make so many braindead errors in 23 minutes.
Not good..
#MARSPO Adan kapitanem, więc dodaje w tej roli pewności.— 🐧 Filip Wszołek 🐧 (@FilipWszolek) October 4, 2022
Wyślij tweeta. pic.twitter.com/GenRsbnrJB
Incredible is an understatement!
António Adán has capped off the most incredible 22 minutes of his career by getting a straight red card for handling the ball outside the box.— Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) October 4, 2022
Guilty for both Marseille goals and now sent off.
Incredible.
Not his greatest day, is it?
Clauss 🎯 / Harit ⚽️— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) October 4, 2022
(🎥 @CanalplusFoot) pic.twitter.com/kqMrq69q5N
