Riyad Mahrez will come back but he has to come back in better condition, asserts Pep Guardiola
Today at 9:00 PM
Pep Guardiola has revealed that the reason Riyad Mahrez has made just one start since August is because he is concerned over the Algerian’s condition and admitted that the club needs him at his best. The 31-year-old has been a mainstay over the years but has struggled to find his footing this term.
Ever since his move to Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez has been nothing short of brilliant for the club with the Algerian consistently featuring over the last four years. That includes an impressive 2021/22 season where Mahrez contributed to 33 goals over the course of the term as City lifted another Premier League title. However, the 31-year-old has struggled for fitness this season and has made just one start since August which has many concerned.
That hasn’t stopped Mahrez from playing football though as the Algerian has featured consistently off the bench for the club although his recent minutes have seen him come on towards the end. In light of that, Pep Guardiola admitted that the club wants the 31-year-old at his best and revealed that Mahrez will play once he’s “back in better physical condition”. The Spaniard also added that the forward is a great player but needs to be at his best.
"He knows it. I know perfectly Riyad. We need him to come back to his best and when he's the best - personality, ability, quality, his love for the game. Step-by-step he will come back. Now he's not playing much but he has to come back in better physical condition. The rest, I cannot teach him anything - he's too good,” Guardiola said, reported Goal.
