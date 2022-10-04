Harvey Elliot and Paul Gascoigne can do anything with ball, gushes Tony Mowbray
Today at 9:02 PM
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has lavished praise on Harvey Elliot and despite refusing to directly compare the Liverpool star to Paul Gascoigne, he believes Elliot has the same talent and love for the game. The 19-year-old signed for the Reds in 2019 and has slowly made his way into the first team.
Despite a serious ankle injury halting his progress last season, Harvey Elliot has endured and thrived for Liverpool over the last few months with the youngster showing his talent. That has been evident despite the Reds’ struggles for consistency this term with Elliot playing in almost every league game for the club. But while the 19-year-old is still finding his footing with the senior squad, the talent and his sparks of brilliance have pleased quite a few fans and critics.
However, Elliot’s former Blackpool boss Tony Mowbray is not shocked at that as he likened the youngster to Paul Gascoigne. While Mowbray refused to directly compare the two, he did admit that Elliot shares the talent and the love for the game that Gazza did while also being capable of doing magical things with a football. The Sunderland boss also added that if he were a Liverpool fan, he’d be very excited to see what happens to the 19-year-old.
"I know how much he loves the game. At the core is this love of football and that drives the very best players. I wouldn't compare Harvey to Paul Gascoigne, but the sheer traits of the love of the ball and the game - they had it,” Mowbray said, reported Goal.
“They can do anything with the ball. Jurgen has seen the talent and trusts him. I would be excited if I was a Liverpool supporter about the continued emergence of Harvey Elliott."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.