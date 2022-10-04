Harvey Elliot and Paul Gascoigne can do anything with ball, gushes Tony Mowbray

However, Elliot’s former Blackpool boss Tony Mowbray is not shocked at that as he likened the youngster to Paul Gascoigne. While Mowbray refused to directly compare the two, he did admit that Elliot shares the talent and the love for the game that Gazza did while also being capable of doing magical things with a football. The Sunderland boss also added that if he were a Liverpool fan, he’d be very excited to see what happens to the 19-year-old.