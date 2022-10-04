Barcelona is Lionel Messi’s home but let him enjoy his time in Paris, admits Xavi Hernandez
Today at 9:04 PM
In light of rumours over a potential move back, Xavi Hernandez has confessed that Barcelona will always be Lionel Messi’s home but asked everyone to let the forward enjoy his time in France. The 35-year-old left the Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 and has been linked with a move back recently.
With Lionel Messi’s contract expiring, many wondered how Barcelona would react but the La Liga giants struggled to get an agreement in place with the league. That was because the club had exceeded the limits placed on them by the league’s wage cap and thus had to let the Argentine leave on a free transfer. However, in the year since that move, Barcelona have turned their finances around and it has seen many within the club claim that a return for Messi is possible.
That is despite the fact that the 35-year-old has one year left on his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain although the Argentine has yet to open up on the matter. Former teammate Xavi Hernandez has revealed that Barcelona will always be Messi’s home but refused to comment much further. The Barcelona head coach also added that right now, the fans should let the Argentine enjoy his time in France.
“With Leo, let's see, but it's not the moment to talk about it right now. You know the love I have for him. He is a friend and I will always wish him the best. Barca is his home, but we're not doing him any favours speaking about [his future], either. Let's leave him in peace to enjoy his time in Paris and wish him all the best,” Xavi said, reported Goal.
