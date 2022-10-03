You see top strikers in one in Erling Haaland and that’s why he is so dangerous, postulates Peter Schmeichel
Today at 4:13 PM
Premier League legend Peter Schmeichel has opined that Erling Haaland is a combination of several world class strikers which is what makes the Norwegian far more dangerous than anyone else. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an incredible start to his time in England, with 17 goals in just 11 appearances.
When Manchester City had announced that they had signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, the move was met with a lot of trepidation despite the forward’s record in Germany. That was mainly because many fans and critics alike put Haaland’s performances with the German side down to an overperformance but the Norwegian has changed all that. Because while he struggled in his debut for City, Haaland’s performances since then have been nothing short of spectacular.
The 22-year-old has netted 17 goals in 11 appearances so far, a tally that includes 14 in just 8 Premier League appearances. Not only that, he’s already got three hattricks and it has seen platitudes of praise fly his way from all corners. So much so, that Peter Schmeichel believes that Haaland’s success is down to the fact that he’s a combination of several different world-class forwards. The United legend compared the 22-year-old to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst others and believes Haaland has all their attributes.
"The biggest part of a good striker is patience. I played against some of the best strikers and when they go missing is when you really have to concentrate. The Cristiano Ronaldos, the Filippo Inzaghis of this world - they disappear then all of a sudden they get the chance,” Schmeichel told BBC.
"When you look at Haaland, you see different players. That Zlatan-like goal, and Ronaldo is in there too. You see top, top strikers in one. That is why he is so dangerous. He has the luxury of seeing many top strikers and they are all put into one player.”
