You see top strikers in one in Erling Haaland and that’s why he is so dangerous, postulates Peter Schmeichel

The 22-year-old has netted 17 goals in 11 appearances so far, a tally that includes 14 in just 8 Premier League appearances. Not only that, he’s already got three hattricks and it has seen platitudes of praise fly his way from all corners. So much so, that Peter Schmeichel believes that Haaland’s success is down to the fact that he’s a combination of several different world-class forwards. The United legend compared the 22-year-old to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst others and believes Haaland has all their attributes.