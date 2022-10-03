William Saliba is bit of Rolls-Royce with way he moves and never seems phased, claims Aaron Ramsdale

Not only that, Saliba has responded to Arteta’s show of faith by consistently putting in performances with arguably his best showing coming in the North London derby recently. It has seen interest in the defender rise and Aaron Ramsdale has praised the 21-year-old, as he admitted that Saliba is “a bit of a Rolls-Royce” with regards to his movement and how composed he is. The goalkeeper also added that Saliba still makes mistakes because he is young but the team is capable of mopping up.