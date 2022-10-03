Want to be that all-round midfielder who can do everything, proclaims Kieran Dewsbury-Hall

Leicester City starlet Kieran Dewsbury-Hall has revealed that his goal is to be an all-action midfielder who can do everything and believes that he has the potential to reach that level. The 23-year-old also added that everything hasn't been bad for the Foxes and they need to fight to get back.

Despite making his debut for Leicester City in 2020, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall found game-time hard to come by at the King Power although that changed in the 2021/22 season. The midfielder managed to force himself into the squad and neither party has looked back with the 23-year-old now considered to be a key part of the squad. That has come by merit as Dewsbury-Hall has put up more than his fair share of impressive performances over the last year or so.

Even this season despite Leicester City’s struggles, the 23-year-old has been one of the club’s standout stars although his rise is far from over as Dewsbury-Hall has far loftier goals. The midfielder admitted that he wants to be “that all-round midfielder who can do everything” and believes that he has the potential and talent to go that far. Not only that, Dewsbury-Hall described himself as “a mix between Paul Scholes and Kevin De Bruyne” with his dream being to reach that level.

"The ideal player to describe myself as would be a mix between Paul Scholes and Kevin De Bruyne. If I ever got to that level, I'd think I'd completed everything! That'd be me done. Scholes was my idol growing up, and I think De Bruyne's the best midfielder in the Premier League,” Dewsbury-Hall told Sky Sports.

“Having their attributes - the unbelievable passing, being so technically gifted, comfortable on the ball, the awareness and knowing all the space around you. Having all those things, those ingredients to be that top, elite-level midfielder, and on top of goals and assists, adding those stats to your game.

“I've always said I want to be that all-round midfielder who can do everything, I think every team craves it. That's what I'm working towards in my game."

The Foxes, however, have been on a tough run lately as they sit bottom of the table with just one point and have lost their last six consecutive league games. It’s a run that worries fans and critics alike but Dewsbury-Hall added that the squad knows where they’ve gone wrong, what has gone right and are looking to fix things going forward.

"We did dwell on that Tottenham for a little bit, but it also gives us an opportunity. The message has been that there's been positives, and we have to recognise that. We've dominated some of them, but certain aspects have gone wrong and we've been punished. We need to nail down what we have to improve on. Concentration, awareness, and just fighting for it - fighting for that clean sheet. Once you get that, it's tough to break that spirit,” he added.