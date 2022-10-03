Reports | Chelsea closing in on reported €60 million deal for Christopher Nkunku
According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are moving closer towards a €60 million deal for Christopher Nkunku although the report has indicated that the Blues could pay more to secure the deal. The 24-year-old has enjoyed an excellent spell in Germany, contributing to 103 goals over the last three seasons.
Ever since his move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019, few players have done as well for RB Leipzig as Christopher Nkunku has with the 24-year-old thriving in Germany. That is despite a lackluster first season although things picked up quickly for the Frenchman as he became a regular starter and contributed to 18 goals over the course of the season. However, it’s only last season where Nkunku really showed his skill as the Frenchman finished the term with 55 goal contributions across all competitions.
That includes 20 goals and 15 assists in the Bundesliga alone and it saw the Frenchman heavily linked with a move to England in the summer. But despite interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and a few other sides, no move materialized although that has now changed. So much so that Sky Sports has reported that Chelsea are closing in on a pre-contract agreement to sign the 24-year-old with the club looking to activate his €60 million release clause.
However, the report has indicated that the Blues could pay a higher fee in order to ensure that they sign Nkunku in the summer of 2023. The Guardian has also reported that the Frenchman has already undergone a medical at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window and that the club are confident that they’ll get a deal done. But despite that, Sky Sports has further revealed that no deal is in place yet and nothing has been signed although the Blues are currently the front-runners for Nkunku by quite a distance.
