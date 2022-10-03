Really calm over Darwin Nunez’s form as he is still adapting, asserts Jurgen Klopp
Today at 7:20 PM
In light of questions over Darwin Nunez’s struggles, Jurgen Klopp has backed the striker and even revealed that he has already spoken to him to tell Nunez that they’re calm over situation. The 23-year-old signed for the Reds in the summer but has struggled to find his footing, scoring just 2 goals.
Following his excellent 2021/22 season with Benfica where he contributed to 38 goals across all competitions, it saw Darwin Nunez make the switch to England. However, despite a flying start in both his Liverpool and Premier League debut, the 23-year-old has struggled to find consistency. Instead, a red card against Crystal Palace in August has seen the forward fail to find his footing and he hasn’t scored for the club since the first game of the Premier League season.
That combined with Roberto Firmino’s current form has more than a few fans and critics alike worried about Nunez but Jurgen Klopp has played down any concerns. Instead, the Liverpool boss has revealed that the club are not panicking over Nunez’s situation as he is still adapting after only signing for them in the summer. The German also added that he has already spoken to the forward and told him the same, and believes that the team are struggling on the whole which doesn’t help.
"He’s good. Of course he’s still adapting, how players always adapt. New players come in and everybody talks about them and wants them to shine immediately, that happens from time to time and sometimes not. Only yesterday we had a long talk - well, with Pep Lijnders because my Portuguese is still not better! - and we just told him we are really calm,” Klopp said, reported Goal.
“It’s really important in our situation that he isn’t looking like he is worrying or whatever. The team is not flying, and that makes it not easier for a striker especially not for a finisher. It’s not that we aren’t creating chances, but it’s not like everything is clicking and we put in one player and he finishes our situation off. That’s not our situation at the moment as much as I wish it would be!"
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.