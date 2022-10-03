Really calm over Darwin Nunez’s form as he is still adapting, asserts Jurgen Klopp

That combined with Roberto Firmino’s current form has more than a few fans and critics alike worried about Nunez but Jurgen Klopp has played down any concerns. Instead, the Liverpool boss has revealed that the club are not panicking over Nunez’s situation as he is still adapting after only signing for them in the summer. The German also added that he has already spoken to the forward and told him the same, and believes that the team are struggling on the whole which doesn’t help.