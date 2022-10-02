We want to much better to have more points and improve in table, asserts Jurgen Klopp
In light of their 3-3 draw, Jurgen Klopp confessed that his side were horrible to watch against the Seagulls and admitted that he wasn’t convinced they would keep their lead. The Reds went 2-0 down inside the first half but despite a comeback, Brighton still walked away with a point.
With Graham Potter signing for Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion appointed Roberto De Zerbi although his appointment was met with a lot of trepidation. That changed as De Zerbi’s Brighton showed their fangs against Liverpool and gave Jurgen Klopp’s men more than a nice shock. So much so, that a Leandro Trossard brace inside the opening 20 minutes had the Seagulls 2-0 up although Liverpool fought back to take the lead thanks to Robert Firmino’s brace.
However, even then, the Reds looked far from secure with their one-goal lead and it proved fatal as Trossard’s first hattrick of the season, seven minutes from time ensured that De Zerbi’s men walked away with a point. That didn’t go down well with Jurgen Klopp as he admitted that Liverpool’s football on the night was “horrendous” and “really horrible to watch”. The German also added that he wasn’t “100 percent convinced that” his side would win the game even with their 3-2 lead.
"If you watch football long enough, you remember games here where we had situations years ago when we were only one goal up, and it happened quite frequently that everybody was nearly having a heart attack because we were just not convincing in these moments,” Klopp said, reported Goal.
“It reminded me of that a bit today. I cannot say I was 100 percent convinced that we would not concede a goal when we were 3-2 up. I don’t know how many times today I saw their offensive players just turning between the lines, it was horrendous, really horrible to watch. We are under pressure, we don’t ignore that.
“We don’t increase it every day but it is there. We want to do much better, have more points, improve in the table."
