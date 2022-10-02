We want to much better to have more points and improve in table, asserts Jurgen Klopp

However, even then, the Reds looked far from secure with their one-goal lead and it proved fatal as Trossard’s first hattrick of the season, seven minutes from time ensured that De Zerbi’s men walked away with a point. That didn’t go down well with Jurgen Klopp as he admitted that Liverpool’s football on the night was “horrendous” and “really horrible to watch”. The German also added that he wasn’t “100 percent convinced that” his side would win the game even with their 3-2 lead.