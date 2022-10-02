WATCH | Manchester City blow Manchester United out of the water with four incredible first-half goals
Today at 7:38 PM
After Saturday’s North London derby lived up to everyone’s expectations, many expected Super Sunday’s Manchester derby to do exactly the same especially with both sides in form. However, instead, the world has been treated to a Manchester City masterclass with four first half goals.
While the Manchester derby was rather one-sided at one stage, Manchester City changed all that in the early 2010s and since then the Cityzens have been more or less the far more dominant side. United did manage to bare their fangs and walk away with a few wins in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons but City have held the dominance with three wins in their last four games and yet there was hope from the red side of Manchester that things could change.
Both sides were walking into the latest edition of the derby in fine form and thus many expected the game to be played on a level playing field although that hasn’t been the case. Instead, Manchester City have put on a masterclass for their fans with the Cityzens slicing, dicing, and outplaying their rivals in red every chance they got. That started from the moment Phil Foden scored a gorgeous opening goal after a ten-plus pass move and that only opened the floodgates.
United managed to keep them at bay though but that changed after City won a corner. Christian Eriksen was made to mark Erling Haaland and the rest is history. The Norwegian’s towering header doubled the lead but he was far from done as less than three minutes later Haaland’s long leg had poked home a rather lovely De Bruyne cross.
Not to be outdone though, Haaland then turned provider as City swept through United’s defense at ease with the Norwegian flying down the wing before he slid a wonderful low cross towards the far post for Foden. Just like that City are 4-0 up at half-time.
Exquisite football from Manchester City!!
Manchester City 4x0 Manchester United— Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 2, 2022
Phil Foden ⚽pic.twitter.com/VQCRg7rKhu
That they are..
city are outrageous 😂💙⚽️— Elz (@elzthewitch) October 2, 2022
Too much for any team to handle!
De Bruyne and Haaland in one team should not be allowed pic.twitter.com/uPpv5FI9ro— Sahil (@Criminal__x) October 2, 2022
It's been less than two months..
This is the first time Manchester United have conceded four goals in the first half since August.— Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 (@RichJolly) October 2, 2022
Christian Eriksen vs Erling Haaland? No contest.
Haaland’s goal !! 2-0pic.twitter.com/aM85bryJUk— MCFC BLUE FOREVER (@KDB17MCBM) October 2, 2022
Not a good sign.
Manchester United fans have seen enough at the Etihad 👋#MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/DoHb8jB7j0— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 2, 2022
More exquisite football from Manchester City!!
GOAL Man City 1-0 Man Utd (8 mins)— DEAN FOOTBALL⚽ (@DEANFOOTBALL1) October 2, 2022
The home side have the early breakthrough through Phil Foden, finishing smartly with his left foot from Bernardo Silva's cross#MCIMUN
pic.twitter.com/G2J7Yn9pQq
