WATCH | Manchester City blow Manchester United out of the water with four incredible first-half goals

While the Manchester derby was rather one-sided at one stage, Manchester City changed all that in the early 2010s and since then the Cityzens have been more or less the far more dominant side. United did manage to bare their fangs and walk away with a few wins in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons but City have held the dominance with three wins in their last four games and yet there was hope from the red side of Manchester that things could change.