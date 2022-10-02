Know I am best person to help this team moving forward, claims Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers’ side have earned just one point from their opening eight league games and are currently on a six-game losing streak which has seen reports indicate that the Irishman could be out of a job soon. However, Rodgers has refuted those claims and instead admitted that he is still the best person to help Leicester City find their way out of this rut. The former Liverpool boss also added that teams do suffer in football and as a manager, it is his job to find a way out.