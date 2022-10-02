Know I am best person to help this team moving forward, claims Brendan Rodgers
Today at 4:15 PM
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has refuted claims that he is unfit to guide the Foxes’ out of their rut as he believes that he is the right man to help the club move forward. The King Power Stadium have endured a tough start to the season, losing seven out of their opening eight games.
Having lost Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel this summer, many expected Leicester City to reinforce their squad even further but the Foxes instead signed only two players. That includes Wout Fases, as a replacement for Fofana, and Alex Smithies although reports indicated that Brendan Rodgers wanted more players to help refresh the squad. That didn’t happen and so far it has proven to hurt the club as the Foxes have struggled immensely to find their footing.
Rodgers’ side have earned just one point from their opening eight league games and are currently on a six-game losing streak which has seen reports indicate that the Irishman could be out of a job soon. However, Rodgers has refuted those claims and instead admitted that he is still the best person to help Leicester City find their way out of this rut. The former Liverpool boss also added that teams do suffer in football and as a manager, it is his job to find a way out.
“You think you suffer in football and you do in terms of results, but it is much bigger than that. It put things into perspective. It brings you back down to earth again. You see kids suffering and families suffering. We don’t really suffer in football. You can lose games, of course, and be disappointed, but in the real world, it’s not really suffering,” Rodger said, reported the Athletic.
“But as managers, of course, we want to get results and we want to win games, and we want to make our supporters happy — and whether it’s country or club, that’s all we want to do but with that comes pressure, and you have to deal with that. I know I am the best person to help this team moving forward.”
