Every decision we made is thinking about club for future, reveals Pep Guardiola

Ever since Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City , the Cityzens have become arguably one of England’s best sides and have kept doing that at a consistent rate. So much so, that City have won four league titles in the six seasons since Guardiola arrived and currently sit second on the league table, with them four points behind early leaders Arsenal . However, the looming question has been what happens after this season as Guardiola’s current contract expires at the end of the term.

The Spaniard has, in the past, claimed that he would be open to signing an extension but has also admitted that he could be looking to move on. However, Guardiola has revealed that the club do have a plan in place after he goes as depending on just him, for the future, is not sustainable. The Spaniard also added that there is “zero problems” about the next step as he knows they have a strategy.

"The club knows exactly what to do, what is the target next step. There will be zero problems with that I'm 100% convinced. They know what is the strategy, what they have to do for right now, tomorrow after the World Cup, and the next seasons,” Guardiola said, reported Goal.

“When the club depends on just one person we have problems because the club is not solid or stable. If the club just depends on Pep it's because we have not done really well in this period. Every decision we made is thinking about the club day after tomorrow for the next years and for the future and the club knows it really well - the type of players that we want to play with me and the way they want to do it.