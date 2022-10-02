Already knew what huge impact Marcus Rashford could have as he has potential, gushes Erik ten Hag

It means that just six games into the new season and Rashford has nearly outscored his 2021/22 season tally although many believe that the best is yet to come. In light of that, Erik ten Hag admitted that he already believed that Rashford could have a huge impact on the team and revealed that he is “happy with his development” so far. The Dutchman also added that his coaching staff have given Rashford everything he needs to succeed although it is up to the forward in the end.