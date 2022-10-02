Already knew what huge impact Marcus Rashford could have as he has potential, gushes Erik ten Hag
Today at 6:16 PM
In light of Marcus Rashford’s form, Erik ten Hag has praised the forward and disclosed that he already knew just how talented the 24-year-old is and knows he has the potential to make an impact. The Englishman has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, contributing to 5 goals in 6 appearances.
After a torrid 2021/22 season, many expected Marcus Rashford to be dropped by new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag but instead the forward has been a revelation so far. The Dutch manager has moved the 24-year-old up top and made him lead the line as the team’s forward which has helped Rashford get into better positions. That was proven by his recent run of form with the forward netting thrice in as many games for the club.
It means that just six games into the new season and Rashford has nearly outscored his 2021/22 season tally although many believe that the best is yet to come. In light of that, Erik ten Hag admitted that he already believed that Rashford could have a huge impact on the team and revealed that he is “happy with his development” so far. The Dutchman also added that his coaching staff have given Rashford everything he needs to succeed although it is up to the forward in the end.
"It was quite clear from day one he (Marcus Rashford) was talented and I'm so excited to work with him. I knew already before what a huge impact he could have, he has the potential. I know he brings it every game and in every decision on the pitch. I'm really happy with his development and I expect him to keep going. We are quite positive about him playing. We have to wait and see the reaction of training,” Ten Hag said, reported Sky Sports.
"I told him I want to see you smiling every day. We prepare good training sessions, and then it's up to you to give your best. When you have pleasure, when you enjoy the training, you can give your best, and you will improve and your performance will go up."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.