We have to be calm of our situation as it’s too early in season, postulates Lukasz Fabianski

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has refuted claims that the club are panicking and instead confessed that they need to be calm about their situation as the season has just started. The Hammers have lost five of their opening seven league games so far and sit in the relegation zone.

Following their back-to-back sixth and seventh place finishes, it had many expecting West Ham United to challenge for a higher level this season. However, seven games into the 2022/23 season and things haven’t quite gone to plan for the Hammers as they’ve struggled to find their groove. Instead, David Moyes’ have won just one of their opening seven games, losing five and currently sit in the relegation zone going into Gameweek 9.

It has many fans and critics alike worried about the club’s future although Lukasz Fabianski has refuted those claims and instead admitted that they need to be “calm about the situation”. The Polish goalkeeper revealed that the team has improved quite a bit since he has arrived and that he believes they need to find click together and “make a really good run of games”. He also added that it’s far too early in the season for them to be thinking about relegation right now.

"Obviously we are aware (when asked about West Ham's league position). But now we have to be calm about the situation. In terms of the players, we have improved so much - even compared to last season - when it comes to the quality we have in the changing room. We need to be confident. It's too early in the season to talk about going above them [Wolves] or going out of the relegation zone. It's more about us clicking in the best way possible to then go and make a really good run of games,” Fabianski told Sky Sports.

"There will be losses and draws, but it's more about good performances so you know you're on the right path. [The Wolves] game, in my opinion, is all about the win - it's not about jumping out the relegation zone. Winning gives you a confidence and then going into the next game you will be in a better mental state to make a good run.

"We just want to climb as high as we can in the table. I think as a club we are better than just being out of the relegation zone, so that's not really our aim, to just to be above it. We want to continue what we have done in the past three years,” he added.

The Hammers made wholesale changes over the summer as they signed not one or two but seven new faces and also made Alphonse Areola’s loan move permanent. However, not all eight names have become immediate starts with Moyes still easing them into the squad but nevertheless Fabianski admitted that he has been impressed with the quality of the new arrivals. He also revealed that the club has progressed a lot over the years and need to keep doing so.

"If you look at the players who came in this summer in training, sometimes you are amazed by the quality. I think the quality players always find a way to settle in, so we should be OK. Since I joined, I just really enjoy playing for this club and working with people at this club. I think the group of people we have is unique - it's one of the best I've ever experienced.

"With what we've done in the last two years and the way we've progressed as a club and a group of players, I think you just want to continue to be part of it. I know the start of the season is not ideal for us but I still believe. With the transfer business we added quality players, so you feel this club is really trying to move forward and develop into something bigger,” he further said.