WATCH | Thomas Partey stuns Tottenham and Emirates Stadium with glorious opening goal

But that was where the game stood as Arsenal passed and probed, and then did it again some-more before Bukayo Saka dribbled down the right. He has Ben White, finds the underlapping defender, who rolls it infield for Thomas Partey. The midfielder has acres of space for a shot and decides to open his body and side-foot a stunning strike into the top right corner. There are few times in a footballer’s life when they connect with a ball so beautifully that it forces everyone, even the opposition to just stand still and watch. This was one.