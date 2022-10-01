WATCH | Thomas Partey stuns Tottenham and Emirates Stadium with glorious opening goal
Today at 5:36 PM
After a two-week international break was greeted by a spectacular Friday night of football across Europe, it had many wondering whether the Premier League’s early game would respond. And with a North London derby on the cards, there was always bound to be entertainment and magnificent goals.
There are a few times in a footballer’s life when they connect with a ball so beautifully that it forces everyone, even the opposition to just stand still and watch. Unfortunately for Hugo Lloris, that just happened to be in a North London derby although his side haven’t quite been at their best in the opening section of the game. Arsenal walked out of the blocks on top in the early 20 minutes, passing and probing the Tottenham half with over 75% possession.
However, despite all their attempts to find an in-road into Lloris’ goal, the Spurs defense stood still as they cleared and thumped any loose ball or minute chance that the Gunners had. Not only that, arguably the best chance of the opening 20 minutes arrived after a Tottenham free-kick floated into the area, landed at Richarlison’s feet and he poked it at goal. It forced Aaron Ramsdale into the first save of the night although Gabriel Martinelli did whack the post a mere three minutes into the game.
But that was where the game stood as Arsenal passed and probed, and then did it again some-more before Bukayo Saka dribbled down the right. He has Ben White, finds the underlapping defender, who rolls it infield for Thomas Partey. The midfielder has acres of space for a shot and decides to open his body and side-foot a stunning strike into the top right corner. There are few times in a footballer’s life when they connect with a ball so beautifully that it forces everyone, even the opposition to just stand still and watch. This was one.
