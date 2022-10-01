Wanted to go to club to make big impact and maybe be legend one day, gushes Yaya Toure
Today at 4:56 PM
Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has confessed that it was always his goal to play in Europe but his main quest was to be a legend and make a massive impact at a club. The Ivory Coast international retired two years ago after a storied career with City, Barcelona and a few other clubs.
Few players have done as much for Manchester City as Yaya Toure with the Ivory Coast international thriving at the club ever since he signed for them in 2010 from Barcelona. The midfielder arrived with the reputation as arguably one of the most talented African players and after a trophy laden spell at the Camp Nou. However, Toure took things to another level with City as he finished an eight year spell with over 300 appearances while winning every domestic trophy.
That includes the Cityzens’ first league title in 44 years with Toure playing a key role alongside Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, David Silva and a host of other stars. It saw the now 39-year-old admit that he’s very very proud of his career and believes that 10-year-old him would have been “amazed” and shocked at what he achieved. Toure, now a coach at Tottenham’s academy, also added that his quest was to “be a legend” at a club and he believes he achieved that.
"My face can tell you; I would be happy. I would be amazed (when asked what 10 year old him would have thought about his career). At Barcelona in Messi times, playing against Cristiano Ronaldo at his best, all these things, I have been in a good place. In the end I think you could say it was top, that it has been a brilliant career full of success and trophies as an individual and collective. I could not have asked for more,” Toure told Sky Sports.
"When players retire from football, some think they should carry on more but for me I was relieved and happy. The pathway through my career was incredible, the journey was impressive and full of hard work, dedication and sacrifice. I really enjoyed it."
"I wanted to be something unique. I wanted to be a legend. That was the plan, to go to a club, make a big impact and maybe be a legend one day,” he added.
