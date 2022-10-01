Wanted to go to club to make big impact and maybe be legend one day, gushes Yaya Toure

"My face can tell you; I would be happy. I would be amazed (when asked what 10 year old him would have thought about his career). At Barcelona in Messi times, playing against Cristiano Ronaldo at his best, all these things, I have been in a good place. In the end I think you could say it was top, that it has been a brilliant career full of success and trophies as an individual and collective. I could not have asked for more,” Toure told Sky Sports.