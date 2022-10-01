Think consistency in Premier League is fundamental to achieve results, claims Gilberto Silva

After another summer of heavy spending, a lot was expected from Arsenal and the club delivered with them winning their opening five games on the trot. But while a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United exposed a few problems with Mikel Arteta’s side, they bounced back with a commanding 3-0 win over Brentford to re-take their early lead at the top of the table. Yet with North London rivals Tottenham next on their dance cards, it has many fans and critics alike worried about the test.