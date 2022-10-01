Think consistency in Premier League is fundamental to achieve results, claims Gilberto Silva
Today at 3:54 PM
Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva believes that the club’s strong start to the season is good but admitted that they need to keep at that level in order to achieve good things in the Premier League. The Gunners sit top of the league table going into Gameweek 9 but face Tottenham in the derby next.
After another summer of heavy spending, a lot was expected from Arsenal and the club delivered with them winning their opening five games on the trot. But while a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United exposed a few problems with Mikel Arteta’s side, they bounced back with a commanding 3-0 win over Brentford to re-take their early lead at the top of the table. Yet with North London rivals Tottenham next on their dance cards, it has many fans and critics alike worried about the test.
However, despite that, Mikel Arteta has been confident in his pre-match press conference but Gilberto Silva has issued a warning towards his former club. The 2002 World Cup winner admitted that while he’s pleased to see the team doing well so far, he believes that “consistency” is “fundamental to achieve results” in the Premier League. The Brazilian also praised the club’s South American contingent and added that he’s happy to see them succeed.
"From what I've heard in the last few weeks, the samba is back at Arsenal. It's good! I think they are great players and they have done well - this is important. I think the consistency, for this league especially, is fundamental to achieve results,” Silva told Goal.
"For me, I feel happy to see more Brazilian players at the club - especially doing as well as they are at this moment in time. I wish them the best of success."
