Not going to judge anybody on what has happened in past, proclaims Graham Potter
Today at 4:04 PM
Chelsea new boss Graham Potter has handed players a lifeline as he revealed that each member of the squad will get a chance to prove themselves, including Christian Pulisic. The American has struggled immensely for game-time and form over the last few years, making just 8 appearances this season.
With Chelsea under new management yet again, it has many fans and critics alike wondering how the Blues would move forward under a new manager. However, the international break combined with other issues has meant that Chelsea haven’t played a league game for nearly three weeks. But that has allowed Potter to gain an understanding of his team as the Englishman has had time to get his tactics and ideas on-board.
Not only that, it has allowed the former Brighton and Hove Albion coach a chance to gain an understanding of his team and the squad he has at his disposal. So much so, that Potter admitted that every player will get a chance to prove themselves and show their quality, and that he won’t “judge anybody on what has happened in the past”. He also touched on Christian Pulisic’s future and added that he has been impressed with the American so far.
"I think players go through periods of their careers where they have to suffer a little bit for whatever reason and don't get their gametime that they would like and it's part of the job, it's part of the sign up to being a Premier League player. It's not straightforward to be a regular in a top-four team,” Potter said, reported Goal.
"I can only comment on him in terms of how he's been with me. Really positive, he's an intelligent guy, articulate, knows how to express himself. My conversation with him has been good and positive, I'm not going to judge anybody on what has happened in the past, I'm going to make my own mind up. Football hopefully decides."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.