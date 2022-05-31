Reports | Manchester United engage in talks with Ajax over Jurrien Timber
Today at 3:09 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have started initial discussions with Ajax over a potential transfer for centreback Jurrien Timber with Erik ten Hag wanting to make the defender one of his first signings. The Dutch defender is reportedly valued at £43 million by Ajax.
Jurrien Timber made his senior debut for Ajax in March 2020 and has since gone on to cement his status as one of the most highly touted youth prospects in European football. The Dutch defender has been a crucial part of the Ajax squad since his emergence and has made 74 appearances for the club while scoring four goals and providing two assists across all competitions.
According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are keen on capturing the young defender from the Dutch club this summer. New United boss Erik ten Hag gave Timber his Eredivisie debut and the 20-year-old defender was an integral part of Ajax’s title-winning side of the past two seasons under his management.
It is understood that Ten Hag is keen on reuniting with Timber after identifying centre-back as a specific weakness in the English club's squad. The inconsistent form of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof has forced the Red Devils to sound out a defender to recruit in the summer.
The Ajax defender has two years left on his current contract and could move onto greener pastures this summer. Ajax are reportedly valuing the centreback at about €50m although they are keen on retaining the defender for their future and have already offered him a contract with better terms.jurrien
It is understood that the Manchester club are also monitoring Villarreal centreback Pau Torres as another candidate to shore up their defense. The 25-year-old has an alleged release clause of about €60m but the defender is keen on making the switch to a Champions League qualifying club as his next move. Timber is expected to make a decision on his future soon with United and Ten Hag doing their best to convince the defender in making the switch to Old Trafford.
Manchester United interest in Jurrien Timber is concrete and serious, deal now still at early stages with Ajax. Timber name has been discussed internally with ten Hag alongside Pau Torres. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022
Ajax have also offered Timber a new short term deal, in case he doesn’t leave. https://t.co/ZiwJ5qExoY
