Reports | Inter keen on re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

According to reports from Sky Sports, Inter are interested in bringing back Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea and are set to meet with his representatives on Tuesday to sound out a potential move to the San Siro. The Belgian striker moved to Chelsea from the Italian club for £97.5million last summer.

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter for a reported fee of £97.5million for his second spell at the club after leaving the London club in 2013. The Belgian had carved a name for himself as one of the deadliest strikers in European football.

The Belgian striker then left United to join Inter in the summer of 2019 for a club-record fee of €80 million. Under Antonio Conte’s tutelage, the striker improved his all-around game and prolificacy as he led the Italian club to their first Serie A title since 2009-10.

Chelsea splashed the cash to bring the 29-year-old to London as they looked to the Belgian to be their focal point in attack and contribute to their domestic and European title aspirations. Lukaku outlined his intentions of rewriting his personal history with the club.

It hasn’t gone according to plan for the Belgium international as he has failed to justify his price tag with his performances. Lukaku has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel despite finishing the season as the club's top scorer with 15 goals and has failed to adapt to the German coach’s demands on the pitch.

The Chelsea striker also arose controversy at the turn of the year when he criticized Tuchel for not playing to his strengths and admitted his desire to return to Inter in the future. According to Sky Sports, Lukaku could get his wish soon as Inter is interested in acquiring the Chelsea frontman once again.

The Italian club will struggle to offer a similar amount to what Chelsea paid for him although Lukaku’s desire to return to Italy could pave the way for the transfer. The 29-year-old’s representatives are set to meet with the Italian club’s hierarchies in an effort to sound out a move in the summer transfer window.