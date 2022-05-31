Khalid Ahmed Jamil appointed as the head coach of FC Bengaluru United

Today at 2:08 PM
Khalid Ahmed Jamil has been named head coach of FC Bengaluru United for the next season. Jamil formerly played for NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League and he is the first Indian head coach of an ISL squad, as well as the only Indian coach who reached the ISL playoffs previously.
He has also earlier worked as a manager for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, and he was key in bringing Aizawl FC to their maiden I-League title in the 2016-17 season. "Khalid has been one of the most sought-after coaches in Indian football," remarked FC Bengaluru United owner Gaurav Manchanda. "He brings with him nuanced leadership and technical skills that stem from his decade-long management and coaching experience.”
"FC Bengaluru United is on an upward growth trajectory; we are excited to be working with Khalid and are confident that we will see the club reach even greater heights under him," he added.
In response to his hiring, Jamil stated, "The FCBU squad is a blend of youth and experience, and I am eager to work with them and share all my learnings. I am confident we can work together and see the club reach its greatest potential – both from an individual player perspective as well as a team."
