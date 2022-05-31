Khalid Ahmed Jamil appointed as the head coach of FC Bengaluru United

He has also earlier worked as a manager for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, and he was key in bringing Aizawl FC to their maiden I-League title in the 2016-17 season. "Khalid has been one of the most sought-after coaches in Indian football," remarked FC Bengaluru United owner Gaurav Manchanda. "He brings with him nuanced leadership and technical skills that stem from his decade-long management and coaching experience.”