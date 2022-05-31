Bhaichung Bhutia wants 'right exposure' for upcoming Indian players

Today at 6:11 PM
Former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia is of the opinion that the new players from the country should be given the right kind of exposure. Not only that, but he also went on to say that the North-East region of the country, where too hails from, has a lot of sporting talent which should be tapped.
"The football scenario in India is changing quite a lot and the opportunities are much more. We need to make sure that the players are given the right exposure," Bhutia told PTI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School at the Assam Riffles Public School.
"For us, the NE region is where the talent is. It is important to start a centre here. We are looking at promoting and supporting a lot of players," he said. Remembering his own teen days, Bhutia said there were no formal training centres, and he was lucky that he was spotted during a match and taken by SAI.
Bhutia said, "we need to make sure that the players are given the right exposure. At BBFS, we are doing our best. My own son is enrolled as a boarder at the BBFS-Gurgaon. He is 12. I am giving him the exposure since he wanted to play football." Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair said, "North East India is a true powerhouse of sports and has produced notable sportsmen including Olympic medalists. The talent of the local youths towards football is the way forward for the future of the Indian Football."
