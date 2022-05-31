Bhaichung Bhutia wants 'right exposure' for upcoming Indian players

Bhutia said, "we need to make sure that the players are given the right exposure. At BBFS, we are doing our best. My own son is enrolled as a boarder at the BBFS-Gurgaon. He is 12. I am giving him the exposure since he wanted to play football." Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair said, "North East India is a true powerhouse of sports and has produced notable sportsmen including Olympic medalists. The talent of the local youths towards football is the way forward for the future of the Indian Football."