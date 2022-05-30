We understand situation but we have job to do against Ukraine, admits Callum McGregor

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March, it saw more than a few games and tournaments postponed including Scotland’s playoff semi-final against Ukraine. The two sides were set to face each other in a semi-final at the end of March, with the winner set to face Wales for a place in the 2022 World Cup. However, while Wales’ game against Austria did go ahead, Scotland’s clash was postponed until the end of the season.

The two sides now face each other on June 2nd before the final against Wales three days later with more than a few fans supporting Ukraine. However, Callum McGregor has admitted that while the Scottish team “understand the situation and we have sympathy for it”, they still have a job to do against Ukraine. Not only that, McGregor added that both teams will be “just as motivated as each other to progress” and thus Scotland have to give their best.

"Obviously we understand the situation and we have sympathy for it. You turn on the news every day and something else is happening. It is a really horrific situation. Ultimately the build-up to the game and most of the talk will probably be around that,” McGregor said, reported Sky Sports.

"But I think it is important as well that we realise we have a job to do. We want to get our country to a major tournament. It is a game of football and when both teams cross the line they will be just as motivated as each other to progress and get to the next stage of the play-off. So, we can't be thinking about anything else now. Our full focus is the game plan."