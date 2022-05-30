UEFA Nations League is unimportant and just glorified friendlies, asserts Kevin De Bruyne
Today at 6:56 PM
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne has hit out at UEFA and their Nations League tournament, claiming that they are nothing more than glorified friendly games and he’s not looking forward to it. The 30-year-old walks into the tournament on the back of a tough campaign for City, making 45 appearances.
While most leagues across Europe have finished their regular season, the season is only just beginning for countries as the players join their international teams for the UEFA Nations League. But that has come under immense criticism especially given the schedule and the number of games most players have played this season especially with the international break set to be at least two weeks long.
However, that hasn’t stopped the tournament as the UEFA Nations league rumbles on but Kevin De Bruyne has hit out at both the competition and UEFA themselves. The Belgian admitted that he’s “not exactly looking forward” to the tournament and that it’s “unimportant” in his eyes. Not only that, De Bruyne added that it has been a tough season for every player and few are looking forward to it.
"Two weeks is too long. Well, as a player we can't change that much. I'm not exactly looking forward to it. The Nations League is unimportant in my eyes. Just glorified friendlies after a long and tough season. I am not looking forward to it. Anyway, we can say that we want more rest. Nothing changes anyway. Once on the field we will do what we have to do," De Bruyne said, reported Goal.
