Reports | Ivan Perisic undergoing medical ahead of free transfer move to Tottenham

The report has revealed that the Croatian is keen on the move to Tottenham because of Antonio Conte and is open to leaving Inter Milan on a free transfer. That is despite a contract offer from Inter and even Juventus on the table with Conte’s presence said to have been key for Perisic. Furthermore, the 33-year-old will sign a two-year contract with the club although he won’t be their last move this summer as ESPN has further reported that Conte has demanded six summer signings.