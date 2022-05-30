Reports | Ivan Perisic undergoing medical ahead of free transfer move to Tottenham
Today at 4:14 PM
According to ESPN, Tottenham are set to sign Ivan Perisic this week with the Croatian winger already in London to complete his medical before signing a two-year deal. The 33-year-old was reportedly keen on staying at inter Milan but contract negotiations fell apart earlier this month.
Despite entering the 2021/22 season with just one year left on his contract, many expected Ivan Perisic to re-up with Inter Milan and sign an extension. However, while talks between the two parties reportedly progressed, the Croatian went on to play a key role in the Nerazzurri’s season. He finished the term with 19 goal contributions across all competitions, including 15 in the league. That helped Inter stay in the title race until the very end although cross-town rivals AC Milan eventually won the trophy.
Yet, Perisic was still to sign an extension with the club although reports indicated that things were progressing along until they didn’t with talks suddenly coming to a standstill. Reports indicated that it was because of a discrepancy of figures and it allowed Tottenham to swoop in with Spurs and Antonio Conte reportedly keen on signing the 33-year-old. Things have progressed with the North Londoners as ESPN has reported that Perisic is now in London ahead of a medical.
The report has revealed that the Croatian is keen on the move to Tottenham because of Antonio Conte and is open to leaving Inter Milan on a free transfer. That is despite a contract offer from Inter and even Juventus on the table with Conte’s presence said to have been key for Perisic. Furthermore, the 33-year-old will sign a two-year contract with the club although he won’t be their last move this summer as ESPN has further reported that Conte has demanded six summer signings.
